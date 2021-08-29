Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Acumen Capital

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Altura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CVE:ATU opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21. Altura Energy has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.26.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altura Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

