Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ambow Education by 179.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 509,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,503. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

