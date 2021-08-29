Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. 911,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.63. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

