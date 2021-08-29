American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,067 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 208,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $497,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.