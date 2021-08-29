American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,166 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $10,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 55,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $48.82. 42,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

