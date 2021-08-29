American Financial Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 10,151,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38.

