American Financial Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,970 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752,816 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,424,000 after purchasing an additional 646,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 344,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.80. 1,318,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,660. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.