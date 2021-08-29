American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised American Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti raised American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

