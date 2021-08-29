AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.59 Million

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post sales of $781.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $777.40 million and the highest is $787.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $111.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

