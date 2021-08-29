Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

