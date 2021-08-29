Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 million and the highest is $3.74 million. Biomerica reported sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 57,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
