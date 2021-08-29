Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 million and the highest is $3.74 million. Biomerica reported sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 57,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biomerica by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

