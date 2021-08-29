Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 7,936,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,796,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.