Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.82. Omega Healthcare Investors also reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

OHI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 1,401,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $133,647,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

