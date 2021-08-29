Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sohu.com.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 181,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $900.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

