Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $691.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the highest is $694.90 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 554,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,469. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,193,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,566,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

