Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce sales of $167.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.30 million and the lowest is $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,290. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $3,083,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. 288,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,301. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

