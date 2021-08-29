Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.91. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 411,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,975. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.07 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

