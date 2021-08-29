Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

Several analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

FUSN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

