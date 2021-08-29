Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 497,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

