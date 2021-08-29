Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.57 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $60.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $62.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.53 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $93.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 242,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.08 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock worth $5,053,472 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

