Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce $208.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.91 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $313.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $922.68 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 497,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,939. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

