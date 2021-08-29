Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novonix Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Novonix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVNXF opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

