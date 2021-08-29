Analysts Offer Predictions for AECOM’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AECOM in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get AECOM alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

ACM opened at $66.82 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 455,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.