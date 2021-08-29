Analysts Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) PT at $181.06

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

