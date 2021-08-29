Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $36.90

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

