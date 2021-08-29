Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $24.92

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on CURLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

