Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $310.93

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $319.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. Danaher has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,302,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,519,000 after buying an additional 389,592 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $1,322,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,008,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

