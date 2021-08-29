Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $712,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after buying an additional 901,867 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $15,063,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 650,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,324. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

