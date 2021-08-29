Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $93.83

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $98.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

