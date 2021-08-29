Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) PT at GBX 1,676.11

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,527 ($19.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a market cap of £39.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,414.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.47%.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,027 shares of company stock worth $10,006,412.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

