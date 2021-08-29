Analysts Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Target Price at €133.19

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €133.19 ($156.69).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SAP opened at €125.76 ($147.95) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

