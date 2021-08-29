Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,045. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

