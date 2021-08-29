Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) PT at $77.00

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE:WPP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 66,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,793. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.