Analyzing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SPAR Group alerts:

6.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPAR Group and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20% 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.15 $3.37 million N/A N/A 36Kr $59.27 million 1.10 -$42.95 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPAR Group beats 36Kr on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.