Analyzing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.63 $7.94 million $0.47 12.53 The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.14 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty Braves Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% The Liberty Braves Group -33.69% -0.64% -0.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats The Liberty Braves Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

