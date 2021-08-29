Analyzing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and AMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 2.91 $15.68 million $2.06 13.49 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 9.89% 7.77% 0.86% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 47.82%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

