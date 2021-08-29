Analyzing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.13%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -2.76 Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 25.37 -$47.37 million ($1.44) -38.22

Lyra Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -45.92% -40.57% Silk Road Medical -53.85% -45.52% -27.56%

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

