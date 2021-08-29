Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

