Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 591,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,547. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

