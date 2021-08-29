Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Appian alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.96. 528,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,180. Appian has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.