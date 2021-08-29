Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after buying an additional 7,232,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,025. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

