Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

