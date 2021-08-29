Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the July 29th total of 327,400 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 852,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.