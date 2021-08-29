Arch Capital Group LTD. Purchases 4,901 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 969,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $48,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 898,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,081. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

