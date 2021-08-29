Archer Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 8,187 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

