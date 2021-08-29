Archer Investment Corp Buys 152,249 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 17,399.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 9.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,376,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of UMAY stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

