Archer Investment Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.