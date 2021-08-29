Archer Investment Corp Has $56,000 Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freed Investment Group lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 238,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,364,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

