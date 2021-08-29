Archer Investment Corp Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.