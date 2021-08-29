Archer Investment Corp Raises Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

